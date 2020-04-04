MotoGP offers financial support to teams

Independent MotoGP teams will receive financial support from organisers in an effort to help them through the current COVID-19 pandemic.

MotoGP promoter, Dorna Sports, has confirmed it would make advance payments to teams over the next three months to help secure their future.

A statement from MotoGP outlined the plan which will also extend to Moto2 and Moto3 teams.

“With the agreement of the FIM and the full commitment from shareholders Bridgepoint Capital and CPP Investments, Dorna Sports is proud to be able to assure help for MotoGP Class Independent Teams through this difficult moment in the history of our sport, as well as teams in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes.

“Through the International Road-Racing Teams Association, MotoGP Independent Teams will each receive considerable advance payments during the months of April, May and June, irrespective of whether activity is restarted or not.

“This is in order to guarantee the economic well-being of the Independent Teams and their staff, as well as to secure their subsistence for the future.”

Further measures to assist teams were not ruled out, while “measures for the intermediate and lightweight class teams will be considered in due course.”

MotoGP has cancelled its opening event of the season in Qatar with events in Spain and France officially postponed.

Mugello is currently slated to hose the season opener with the Italian MotoGP on May 31.