VIDEO: Percat suits up for Eseries

VIDEO: Percat suits up for Eseries

By

Friday 3rd April, 2020 - 3:00pm

Brad Jones Racing driver Nick Percat has shown off his set-up for the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries, which features an identical Sparco steering wheel seen in his Holden Commodore.

