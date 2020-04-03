VIDEO: Heimgartner gets set for virtual F1 debut

André Heimgartner is set to make his virtual F1 debut in the Virtual Grand Prix series alongside a star-studded line-up of drivers, including Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, and Alexander Albon.
