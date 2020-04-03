LATEST

MotoGP season further delayed as GP of France postponed > View

Sainz and Norris take pay cut as McLaren curbs costs > View

VIDEO: Heimgartner gets set for virtual F1 debut > View

SMSP and Team Sydney face move in delays due to coronavirus > View

Heimgartner to race real F1 drivers in virtual Vietnam Grand Prix > View

LIVE STREAM: ARG eSports Cup from Mount Panorama > View

VIDEO: Hazelwood explains simulator versus Supercar > View

VIDEO: Sir Jack Brabham - Life reflections > View

BUCKET LIST: Nissan Heritage Centre, Japan > View

GALLERY: Nissan Heritage Centre > View

Opel Astra TCRs returned to ARG > View

VIDEO: Dr Carl demonstrates new Erebus medical developments > View

Home » Formula 1 » Sainz and Norris take pay cut as McLaren curbs costs

Sainz and Norris take pay cut as McLaren curbs costs

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 3rd April, 2020 - 8:16am

Share:

LinkedIn

Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris pic: McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris have agreed to take a pay cut as McLaren looks to curb costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

McLaren has confirmed a group of staff from its racing division have been furloughed. CEO Zak Brown and other senior management have taken pay cuts too.

McLaren is the first team to publicly confirm they have had staff take temporary leave.

“The McLaren Group is temporarily furloughing a number of employees as part of wider cost-cutting measures due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business,” a McLaren spokesperson said.

“These measures are focused on protecting jobs in the short-term to ensure our employees return to full-time work as the economy recovers.”

The temporary leave is being tempered by Government incentives that allow for 80 percent of wages up to a maximum of £2,500 to be paid if those positions are kept open.

Efforts to curb costs have resulted in bringing the annual mandated workshop shutdown forward.

The highly anticipated regulations overhaul that was set to be introduced in 2021 has been pushed back to 2022.

Development on cars has been frozen as well, which will see the current Formula 1 cars that haven’t yet raced be used in 2021.

The first eight races of the Formula 1 season have either been postponed or cancelled, meaning a lengthy delay to the start of the championship.

The Canadian Grand Prix is currently slated to host the season-opener on June 12-14.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com