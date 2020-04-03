LATEST

ON THIS DAY: April 3 > View

Love steps up to Porsche Supercup > View

VIDEO: Kelly Racing begins building simulators for Eseries > View

Sutton and Shepherd share spoils in ARG eSport Cup > View

Silverstone could host second Grand Prix on reverse layout > View

MotoGP season further delayed as GP of France postponed > View

Sainz and Norris take pay cut as McLaren curbs costs > View

VIDEO: Heimgartner gets set for virtual F1 debut > View

SMSP and Team Sydney face move in delays due to coronavirus > View

Heimgartner to race real F1 drivers in virtual Vietnam Grand Prix > View

LIVE STREAM: ARG eSports Cup from Mount Panorama > View

VIDEO: Hazelwood explains simulator versus Supercar > View

Home » General » ON THIS DAY: April 3

ON THIS DAY: April 3

By

Friday 3rd April, 2020 - 12:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2017, Daniel Ricciardo offered words of advice for Supercars’ 16-year-old rookie Alex Rullo.

Both hailing from Perth, Ricciardo was keen to keep tabs on Rullo’s maiden season with Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport.

Rullo credited Ricciardo’s support saying that it would provide him extra motivation for the year ahead.

“Being a Perth boy we have raced on the same kart tracks and came through the same path. It just adds to my motivation to be successful in the future,” said Rullo.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 3.

2017: Ricciardo keeping an eye on Supercars rookie Rullo

Daniel Ricciardo has an extra reason to follow Supercars this season with the Formula 1 star keen to keep track on the progress of Perth rookie Alex Rullo.

2018: Mostert endorses safer Tassie qualifying format

Chaz Mostert believes the new qualifying format set to be introduced for the Tyrepower Tasmania SuperSprint will make qualifying less dangerous for drivers.

2016: SVG ‘gutted’ after oil spill denies victory

Shane van Gisbergen’s dream run at Symmons Plains came to a ‘gut wrenching’ end just five laps from the finish of the 200km Race 5.

2014: V8s to consider Bathurst 2015 date switch

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 and the AFL grand final are on a collision course in 2015 with V8 Supercars likely to be forced into an awkward retreat from its traditional October weekend.

2011: Bathurst 1000 misses Logie nomination

The Seven Network’s award-winning coverage of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 has not been nominated for a TV Week Logies Award.

 

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com