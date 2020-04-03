Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2017, Daniel Ricciardo offered words of advice for Supercars’ 16-year-old rookie Alex Rullo.

Both hailing from Perth, Ricciardo was keen to keep tabs on Rullo’s maiden season with Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport.

Rullo credited Ricciardo’s support saying that it would provide him extra motivation for the year ahead.

“Being a Perth boy we have raced on the same kart tracks and came through the same path. It just adds to my motivation to be successful in the future,” said Rullo.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 3.

2017: Ricciardo keeping an eye on Supercars rookie Rullo

2018: Mostert endorses safer Tassie qualifying format

Chaz Mostert believes the new qualifying format set to be introduced for the Tyrepower Tasmania SuperSprint will make qualifying less dangerous for drivers.

2016: SVG ‘gutted’ after oil spill denies victory

Shane van Gisbergen’s dream run at Symmons Plains came to a ‘gut wrenching’ end just five laps from the finish of the 200km Race 5.

2014: V8s to consider Bathurst 2015 date switch

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 and the AFL grand final are on a collision course in 2015 with V8 Supercars likely to be forced into an awkward retreat from its traditional October weekend.

2011: Bathurst 1000 misses Logie nomination

The Seven Network’s award-winning coverage of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 has not been nominated for a TV Week Logies Award.