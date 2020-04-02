VIDEO: Sir Jack Brabham – Life reflections

Speedcafe.com is celebrating Brabham Week, presented by Pirtek, by highlighting an original four-part video series that was recorded with Sir Jack Brabham just a couple of months before his 2014 passing.

One of Australia’s most respected motorsport and automotive journalists, Gordon Lomas, sat down with Sir Jack at this Gold Coast home for an in-depth chat on all aspects of his career.

In this fourth and final episode Sir Jack tells an incredible story about how he smuggled Jim Clark out of Italy after the 1961 Italian Grand Prix.

Wolfgang Von Trips’s Ferrari left the track after coming together with Clark and 13 spectators were killed as a result.

With police looking to lock someone up, Colin Chapman asked Brabham if he would smuggle Clark out of the country.

That was just one of many stories that involved drama and Sir Jack and his aeroplanes and he recounts several of them for the first time in this interview.