Tander headlines massive ARG eSport Cup entry list

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander headlines a field of 52 drivers for the opening event of the carsales ARG eSport Cup.

Set to get underway on Thursday (April 2) evening, the online event will head to Mount Panorama with a fleet of Audi RS3 TCRs.

Tander will race for Melbourne Performance Centre, the same squad with which he’s competed in the TCR Australia Series.

He’ll join a field drawn from across ARG’s portfolio of categories, including TCR Australia, S5000, Touring Car Masters, Trans Am, and V8 Touring Cars.

There is also a cameo appearances from Porsche Junior driver Jaxon Evans who will compete for Garage1.

Competitors will take part in a 20 minute qualifying session starting at 20:00 before heading into a Feature Race at 20:25.

A 15 minute Reverse Grid race then follows, using qualifying times to again set the order, though only the top 25 qualifiers will be inverted.

Coverage of the event, which will be carried on Speedcafe.com, begins from 20:00 AEDT.

ARG eSport Cup entry list