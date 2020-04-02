LATEST

Tander headlines massive ARG eSport Cup entry list > View

End of April deadline for British GP decision > View

Iannone handed 18-month ban for positive drug test > View

Supercars teams encouraged to join medical manufacturing > View

VIDEO: Coulthard shows off Supercars-inspired simulator > View

VIDEO: Sir Jack Brabham - The untold stories > View

CAFE CHAT: Ken Collier > View

Motorsport Australia staff take pay cut during COVID-19 pandemic > View

Gamer turned racer to compete in ARG eSport Cup > View

ON THIS DAY: April Fools > View

Kelly finds new engineering challenge in Eseries > View

GALLERY: Brabham, 1960-1980 > View

Home » eSports » Tander headlines massive ARG eSport Cup entry list

Tander headlines massive ARG eSport Cup entry list

Mat Coch

By

Thursday 2nd April, 2020 - 9:30am

Share:

LinkedIn

Garth Tander

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander headlines a field of 52 drivers for the opening event of the carsales ARG eSport Cup.

Set to get underway on Thursday (April 2) evening, the online event will head to Mount Panorama with a fleet of Audi RS3 TCRs.

Tander will race for Melbourne Performance Centre, the same squad with which he’s competed in the TCR Australia Series.

He’ll join a field  drawn from across ARG’s portfolio of categories, including TCR Australia, S5000, Touring Car Masters, Trans Am, and V8 Touring Cars.

There is also a cameo appearances from Porsche Junior driver Jaxon Evans who will compete for Garage1.

Competitors will take part in a 20 minute qualifying session starting at 20:00 before heading into a Feature Race at 20:25.

A 15 minute Reverse Grid race then follows, using qualifying times to again set the order, though only the top 25 qualifiers will be inverted.

Coverage of the event, which will be carried on Speedcafe.com, begins from 20:00 AEDT.

ARG eSport Cup entry list

Num Driver Team
1 Will Brown HMO Customer Racing
2 Chelsea Angelo Melbourne Performance Centre
3 Lee Partridge Melbourne Performance Centre
4 Mike Sinclair Carsales
5 George Miedecke Retractable Tarps
6 Jordan Cox Garry Rogers Motorsport
7 Luca Giacomin Team Valvoline GRM
8 Aaron Seton Harris Racing Pty Ltd
9 Jay Hanson Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC
10 Niels Langeveld Track Tec Racing
11 Nathan Morcom HMO Customer Racing
12 Peter Herd RTC Motorsport
15 Michael Clemente Wurth
17 Jason Bargwanna Burson Auto Parts Racing
18 Aaron Cameron Team Valvoline GRM
19 Matt Simmons Milldun Motorsport
21 Harley Haber United eSports
22 Jack Milligan Track Tec Racing
23 Tim Macrow UCS Group
24 John Martin Wall Racing
26 Tom Alexander Track Tec Racing
27 Barton Mawer Barton Mawer Motorsport
28 Rowan Shepherd Track Tec Racing
29 Nathan Herne Gulf Western Oils
30 Sam Stratten HMO Customer Racing
31 James Golding Team Valvoline GRM
33 Dylan O’Keeffe Renault Sport GRM
35 Jason Gomersall Unit
38 Tim Mcreynolds Wall Racing
39 Ben McMellan Michelin
41 Trent Harrison Wolfchester
47 Jaden Ransley Track Tec Racing
48 Nic Carroll Melbourne Performance Centre
49 Thomas Randle ACT Fence Hire
55 Rhys Gould Signature Homes
64 Tim Brook Garage1 / Morris Finance
67 Jeremy Gray Bilstien/JMG Racing
68 Jonathan Beikoff Turbo Brisbane
75 Garth Tander Melbourne Performance Centre
85 Adam Garwood Garwood Motorsport
88 Tim Dossett Track Tec Racing
89 Braydan Willmington SignageOne
91 Jaxon Evans Garage1 / Morris Finance
92 Ricky Capo Motum Simulation
99 Brett Holdsworth TPS Group
116 Ash Sutton Panta Racing Fuel
117 Steve Johnson Team Johnson
122 Blake ‘Bilko’ Williams Monster Energy
133 Cameron Mason Juice Plus +
222 Luke King Fast Track Comms
777 Declan Fraser Declan Fraser Racing

More eSports News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com