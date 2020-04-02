Tander headlines massive ARG eSport Cup entry list

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander headlines a field of 52 drivers for the opening event of the carsales ARG eSport Cup.
Set to get underway on Thursday (April 2) evening, the online event will head to Mount Panorama with a fleet of Audi RS3 TCRs.
Tander will race for Melbourne Performance Centre, the same squad with which he’s competed in the TCR Australia Series.
He’ll join a field drawn from across ARG’s portfolio of categories, including TCR Australia, S5000, Touring Car Masters, Trans Am, and V8 Touring Cars.
There is also a cameo appearances from Porsche Junior driver Jaxon Evans who will compete for Garage1.
Competitors will take part in a 20 minute qualifying session starting at 20:00 before heading into a Feature Race at 20:25.
A 15 minute Reverse Grid race then follows, using qualifying times to again set the order, though only the top 25 qualifiers will be inverted.
Coverage of the event, which will be carried on Speedcafe.com, begins from 20:00 AEDT.
ARG eSport Cup entry list
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Will Brown
|HMO Customer Racing
|2
|Chelsea Angelo
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|3
|Lee Partridge
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|4
|Mike Sinclair
|Carsales
|5
|George Miedecke
|Retractable Tarps
|6
|Jordan Cox
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|7
|Luca Giacomin
|Team Valvoline GRM
|8
|Aaron Seton
|Harris Racing Pty Ltd
|9
|Jay Hanson
|Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC
|10
|Niels Langeveld
|Track Tec Racing
|11
|Nathan Morcom
|HMO Customer Racing
|12
|Peter Herd
|RTC Motorsport
|15
|Michael Clemente
|Wurth
|17
|Jason Bargwanna
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|18
|Aaron Cameron
|Team Valvoline GRM
|19
|Matt Simmons
|Milldun Motorsport
|21
|Harley Haber
|United eSports
|22
|Jack Milligan
|Track Tec Racing
|23
|Tim Macrow
|UCS Group
|24
|John Martin
|Wall Racing
|26
|Tom Alexander
|Track Tec Racing
|27
|Barton Mawer
|Barton Mawer Motorsport
|28
|Rowan Shepherd
|Track Tec Racing
|29
|Nathan Herne
|Gulf Western Oils
|30
|Sam Stratten
|HMO Customer Racing
|31
|James Golding
|Team Valvoline GRM
|33
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Renault Sport GRM
|35
|Jason Gomersall
|Unit
|38
|Tim Mcreynolds
|Wall Racing
|39
|Ben McMellan
|Michelin
|41
|Trent Harrison
|Wolfchester
|47
|Jaden Ransley
|Track Tec Racing
|48
|Nic Carroll
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|49
|Thomas Randle
|ACT Fence Hire
|55
|Rhys Gould
|Signature Homes
|64
|Tim Brook
|Garage1 / Morris Finance
|67
|Jeremy Gray
|Bilstien/JMG Racing
|68
|Jonathan Beikoff
|Turbo Brisbane
|75
|Garth Tander
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|85
|Adam Garwood
|Garwood Motorsport
|88
|Tim Dossett
|Track Tec Racing
|89
|Braydan Willmington
|SignageOne
|91
|Jaxon Evans
|Garage1 / Morris Finance
|92
|Ricky Capo
|Motum Simulation
|99
|Brett Holdsworth
|TPS Group
|116
|Ash Sutton
|Panta Racing Fuel
|117
|Steve Johnson
|Team Johnson
|122
|Blake ‘Bilko’ Williams
|Monster Energy
|133
|Cameron Mason
|Juice Plus +
|222
|Luke King
|Fast Track Comms
|777
|Declan Fraser
|Declan Fraser Racing
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]