Opel Astra TCRs returned to ARG

The two ex-Kelly Racing Opel Astra TCRs have been returned to the Australian Racing Group following the squad’s withdrawal from the series.

Kelly Racing last year operated the Astras alongside a pair of Subaru WRX TCRs though the latter two machines proved especially troublesome and were parked mid-season.

A new deal with Ford for its Supercars programme has seen Kelly Racing step back from competing in the TCR Australia Series.

That has meant a return of the two Astras, with one currently residing in the ARG offices and the second with Garry Rogers Motorsport following a repair job.

However, that does not mean the cars will remain there with ARG CEO Matt Braid telling Speedcafe.com that he had fielded enquiries about the cars.

“We currently have a few teams looking to lease those, and either purchase or lease,” Braid said.

“There was some discussions prior to the Grand Prix, but at this stage they’ve been put on hold until we get a clear path on the rest of the year.”

There are believed to be more than 30 TCR cars in the country, representing 10 different marques.

Not all of those cars have seen track action, with one of the GRM Renault Meganes imported for marketing and promotional reasons.

The Cupra Leon is also currently sidelined with the Team Garage1 currently offering the machine for sale.

“There are, teasingly, new entrants coming into the series and looking for available cars,” Braid said.

“Obviously there’s a few cars available in various teams and elsewhere that are available for lease or purchase, so there’s probably people asking questions and inquiring.

“So, touch wood, once we can secure a calendar and the timings on when that can start, then I’d like to see some movement on the various cars that are currently not earmarked with teams, or with entrants.”