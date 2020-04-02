LIVE STREAM: ARG eSports Cup from Mount Panorama

Tune in live and free to the opening round of the ARG eSports Cup featuring a star-studded 52-car field at Mount Panorama.
Competitors will take part in a 20-minute qualifying session starting at 20:00 AEDT before heading into a Feature Race at 20:25 AEDT.
A 15 minute Reverse Grid race then follows, using qualifying times to again set the order, though only the top 25 qualifiers will be inverted.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]