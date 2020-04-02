LATEST

LIVE STREAM: ARG eSports Cup from Mount Panorama

Thursday 2nd April, 2020 - 7:55pm

Tune in live and free to the opening round of the ARG eSports Cup featuring a star-studded 52-car field at Mount Panorama.

Competitors will take part in a 20-minute qualifying session starting at 20:00 AEDT before heading into a Feature Race at 20:25 AEDT.

A 15 minute Reverse Grid race then follows, using qualifying times to again set the order, though only the top 25 qualifiers will be inverted.

