GALLERY: Sir Jack Brabham, the retirement years

Thursday 2nd April, 2020 - 1:30pm

As part of Speedcafe.com’s Brabham Week, presented by Pirtek, we have worked with the Brabham family to develop a daily gallery.

Today’s fourth gallery looks at the “retirement years” of Sir Jack Braham’s incredible life.

Sir Jack might have retired from driving and engineering, but he kept very active in the racing and business worlds.

He had a passion for motorsport up until his death in 2014 and was good for a conversation about the current state of the sport or to recount a particular event from the 50s or 60s.

One unique piece in this gallery is a personal letter sent to Sir Jack from his good friend Stirling Moss for his 76th birthday.

Moss is also featured in a shot with Sir Jack and the legendary three-time world champion Jackie Stewart at one of their annual lunches.

He was a regular guest at motoring festivals around the world, including Goodwood, where he would regularly drive one of his original cars.

At F1 events he was still regarded as royalty and would walk the paddock talking to the likes of Micahel Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Mark Webber, who would all put on hold what they were doing to have a conversation with one of the sport’s greats.

There is a great shot of Sir Jack with Vern Schuppan and his good mate Peter Harburg, who names his famous racing yacht, Black Jack.

An image of Sir Jack, Geoff Brabham and grandson Matt, depicts the day the three were made the number one, two and three ticket holders at the annual Gold Coast street race.

Sir Jack was honored with a statue at the Australian Grand Prix and was part of Grand Prix racing’s 50th anniversary celebrations when the majority of the living former F1 champions got together.

Images courtesy of the Brabham family

1988 - FIA Champions
1988 - photos of greats_edited-1
1998 - Moss Stewart
-
2001 - Goodwood 2
2002 - JB & 66 Car
2002 - stirling moss
2003 - Historics
2005 - Goodwood 4
2006 - Melb GP
2006 - Moss Jack in Aston
2009 - Alonso
2009 - Indy Tickets
2009 - Jones Webber
2009 - M Schuey
2009 - Schuppans
2010 - Schuppan Harburg
2013 albert park
2014 AGP Bust
CIMG0927
IMG_0015
jack in 28 speed on tweed
jack02
jack5
jbhonda
mark webber and jack
no 8 3 of jacks cars and jack
World Champions

