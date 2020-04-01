LATEST

VIDEO: Coulthard shows off Supercars-inspired simulator > View

VIDEO: Sir Jack Brabham - The untold stories > View

CAFE CHAT: Ken Collier > View

Motorsport Australia staff take pay cut during COVID-19 pandemic > View

Gamer turned racer to compete in ARG eSport Cup > View

ON THIS DAY: April Fools > View

Kelly finds new engineering challenge in Eseries > View

GALLERY: Brabham, 1960-1980 > View

VIDEO: Waters offers cheeky Eseries preview > View

Queensland Government endorses Triple Eight ventilator > View

Formula 1 discussing delaying new regulations until 2023 > View

FIA bans development of 2022 F1 cars in 2020 > View

Home » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Coulthard shows off Supercars-inspired simulator

VIDEO: Coulthard shows off Supercars-inspired simulator

By

Wednesday 1st April, 2020 - 6:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Fabian Coulthard has shown off his brand-new simulator, fitted with a replica Supercars sequential shifter, direct-drive steering wheel, and race-inspired pedal box.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com