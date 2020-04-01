Queensland Government endorses Triple Eight ventilator

A Triple Eight Race Engineering designed and prototyped ventilator has received support from the Queensland Government.

Cameron Dick, Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, has thrown his backing behind the work of the Supercars team.

The team is collaborating with the State Government on establishing supply chains for required components in the event of the prototype ventilator being put into production.

“This is what Queensland manufacturing is all about,” said Dick.

“Hard work, ingenuity and solving problems.

“It’s so impressive that, within just a few weeks, this company has transitioned their capability, intellect and resources to a product that could ultimately save lives.

“It’s also fantastic to hear that Triple Eight has focused on using readily available, local materials.

“Triple Eight suspended its usual operation following the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix, and the positive, forward-looking approach of this company has been heartening to see.”

Revealed earlier this week, the ventilators are a ‘worst case scenario’ machine, which could be put into production if the coronavirus pandemic worsens in Australia.

Team principal Roland Dane said the Brisbane-based team is ready to put the ventilator into production.

“We were able to utilise in-house 3D printing services provided by our team partner HP and we believe the ventilator could be put into production within a short space of time but we are now continuing development with the help of the Department to improve our unit further,” he said.

“The Department of State Development have helped us identify and build supply chains for required componentry and ventilator accessories such as alarm circuitry, tubing and masks

“This is very early days, and we have to make sure all regulatory requirements are met, but we stand ready to help in whatever way we can.

“I’m so proud of the innovation and agility of my team, and what we can do when we put our minds to it.”

Triple Eight isn’t the only team to produce medical equipment in the fight against coronavirus.

Erebus Motorsport this week began distribution of protective Perspex boxes and face masks for health care workers.

Walkinshaw Andretti United team boss Ryan Walkinshaw has also offered his services to help increase manufacturing of ventilators.