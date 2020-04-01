ON THIS DAY: April Fools

During these difficult times Speedcafe.com looks back at some more lighthearted content from over the years – Speedcafe.com’s April Fools pranks.

From pink tyres to introducing fan boost in Supercars, Speedcafe.com has had some laughs over the years on April 1st.

Enjoy a look back at some of the best below.



2017: Supercars leader to feature bright Dunlop boots

Dunlop will trial a new concept to help fans identify the current leader of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at Symmons Plains in Tasmania next weekend.



2016: Revolutionary new fan initiative for V8 Supercars

An attention grabbing new fan initiative is set to be debuted during this weekend’s Symmons Plains V8 Supercars event.

The Prodrive Fords of Mark Winterbottom, Chaz Mostert, Cameron Waters and Chris Pither will be fitted with ‘ScreenView’ windscreen decals, displaying large images of each driver’s face.

2015: Fan boost set to spice up Bathurst 1000

This year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will see V8 Supercars introduce a ‘fan boost’ feature, giving chosen drivers a temporary horsepower increase.



2014: V8 Supercars set for radical Bathurst sprint meeting

One of the world’s most revered tracks will be used in the reverse direction next year as V8 Supercars pushes ahead with plans for an Easter sprint meeting at Bathurst.



2013: Dick Johnson Racing announces bold new future

Legendary V8 Supercars outfit Dick Johnson Racing has today revealed its plans to usher a fifth manufacturer into the touring car class next season.

2010: Bathurst 1000 to be split into two races?

The iconic Bathurst 1000 could be split into two separate races so a national political announcement can be broadcast on the day of the race.