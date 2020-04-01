LATEST

Gamer turned racer to compete in ARG eSport Cup > View

ON THIS DAY: April Fools > View

Kelly finds new engineering challenge in Eseries > View

GALLERY: Brabham, 1960-1980 > View

VIDEO: Waters offers cheeky Eseries preview > View

Queensland Government endorses Triple Eight ventilator > View

Formula 1 discussing delaying new regulations until 2023 > View

FIA bans development of 2022 F1 cars in 2020 > View

Morris labels De Pasquale ‘best race driver I’ve ever seen’ > View

British Touring Car Champion joins ARG eSport Cup > View

Seamer: Supercars will survive economic impact of coronavirus > View

Supercars offers fans a chance to beat the best on iRacing > View

Home » National » TCR » Gamer turned racer to compete in ARG eSport Cup

Gamer turned racer to compete in ARG eSport Cup

Mat Coch

By

Wednesday 1st April, 2020 - 3:07pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Matt Simmons

Former Nissan GT driver Matt Simmons is the latest to be confirmed on the grid for the carsales ARG eSport Cup.

Simmons had a lone outing in the TCR Australia Series at the back end of 2019, steering a Mildun Motorsport Subaru WRX TCR at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The former postie shot to fame after winning the GT Academy gamer-to-racer competition in 2015.

Through that he raced in the Blancpain Endurance Series as well has selected outings with Australian GT in 2016.

He’s remained active in online racing, and while his programme in more recent years has been limited the outing late last year was aimed at sparking a more consistent return.

Simmons will line up for Mildun’s eSports team for Thursday night’s series opener on the Mount Panorama circuit.

“It’s really cool to be a part of the ARG eSport Cup,” said Simmons.

“It’s another positive for sim racing – providing a great alternative to enjoy racing while the real world is at a stand-still.

“I have been racing on sims for the last couple of years but not on iRacing. It is going to be really new for me, so I am looking forward to the challenge of not crashing in the first few rounds!

“For sure, I’m still aiming to get on the real TCR grid this year, whenever that may be. But for now, it’s all about fun and offering up some entertainment tomorrow night.”

Simmons’ journey in the PlayStation world of virtual racing continues in the coming months.

After making the World Finals of the FIA Gran Turismo Championships last year, he is aiming to go all the way in the 2020 championship.

The ARG eSport Cup commences at 20:00 AEDT on April 2, with the race set to be broadcast on Speedcafe.com.

Drivers confirmed (to date)

Aaron Cameron
Aaron Seton
Andrew Waite
Ash Sutton
Barton Mawer
Brayden Willmington
Brett Holdsworth
Chelsea Angelo
Declan Fraser
Dylan O’Keeffe
George Miedecke
Jack Milligan
Jaden Ransley
James Golding
James Moffat
Jason Bargwanna/Ben Bargwanna
Jay Hanson
John Martin
Jono Beikoff
Jordan Cox
Lee Partridge
Liam McAdam
Matt Simmons
Michael Clemente
Nathan Herne
Nathan Morcom
Niels Langeveld
Rhys Gould
Ricky Capo
Rowan Shephard
Sam Stratten
Stan van Oord
Steven Johnson/Jett Johnson
Thomas Randle
Tim Brook
Tim Dossett
Tim Macrow
Will Brown

More eSports News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com