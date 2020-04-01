LATEST

GALLERY: Brabham, 1960-1980

Wednesday 1st April, 2020 - 1:00pm

As part of Speedcafe.com’s Brabham Week, presented by Pirtek, we have worked with the Brabham family to develop a daily gallery.

Today’s third gallery looks at the later years of Sir Jack’s F1 driving career, including a shot of a win at Monza in 1967 and his last GP victory in South Africa in 1970.

It also extends into the following decade and includes a shot of the Holden Torana from Bathurst in 1978 which he drove to sixth place with Brian Muir.

There is a terrific shot of Sir Jack with Graham Hill and Denny Hulme, who drove a Brabham to the 1967 world championship.

Sterling Moss makes an appearance in a shot with Sir Jack receiving a gift from Bathurst Mayor Les Wardman when they teamed up at the 1976 event at Mt Panorama.

There are also period shots of Sir Jack with Jochen Rindt, John Surtees and Bobby Unser and a later snap of him with Juan Manuel Fangio with a helicopter.

Images of Can-Am, Le Mans and Indycar cars is further proof of how diverse Brabham’s career was.

There is also a shot of Sir Jack receiving his knighthood in 1979.

Images courtesy of the Brabham family

1967 - British Gp g
1967 - French next to Gurney
1967 - German GP banking
1967 - great colour photo
1967 - JACK AND DENNY (2)
1967 - Repco Brabham
1967 - Tasman drift
1967 - US GP WEEK
1967 tasman car
1967 tasman win I think
1968 - Bathurst pits
1968 - Conversion stand
1968 - portrait
1968 - Repco engine
1968 - Tasman engine
1968 - Winged F1
1969 - F1 closeup
1969 - injured
1970 - car
1970 - In pits
1970 - Monaco a
1970 - South Africa
1970 -
1975 - Maybe Headshot
1975 - Unser
1976 - Bathurst Mayor
1976 - JB Fangio
1978 - Bathurst Torana
1982 - Celeb race a
1982 - Father Son Toyota Celeb
Jack Brabham with Fangio, Bob Jane & others

