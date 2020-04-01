LATEST

Morris labels De Pasquale ‘best race driver I’ve ever seen’ > View

British Touring Car Champion joins ARG eSport Cup > View

Seamer: Supercars will survive economic impact of coronavirus > View

Supercars offers fans a chance to beat the best on iRacing > View

VIDEO: Jack Brabham - The drivers > View

Erebus docuseries a tell-all amid ‘extremely political’ season > View

Erebus begins medical equipment distribution, reveals new design > View

GALLERY: Brabham 1959-1966 > View

Porsche set to evaluate LMDh programme > View

ON THIS DAY: March 31 > View

Marko wanted to infect Red Bull drivers with COVID-19 > View

S5000 interest remains high during enforced break > View

Home » eSports » British Touring Car Champion joins ARG eSport Cup

British Touring Car Champion joins ARG eSport Cup

Mat Coch

By

Wednesday 1st April, 2020 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

The Audi RS3 TCR Sutton will drive

British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) winner Ash Sutton will compete in the carsales ARG eSport Cup.

The 2017 BTCC winner will drive the Panta Fuels entry in the competition which will use the iRacing platform and has seen a host of drivers subscribe.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Australian Racing Group has created the online series, using the iRacing software for its TCR Australia, S5000 and other class of drivers to compete while the world remains indoors.

The online series will feature 10 rounds, with races for Audi TCR cars and Formula 3 cars at race tracks all around the world.

“I think all drivers and teams are in the same situation at the moment with motorsport put on hold,” Sutton said.

“It is tough to see teams suffering, just like so many other industries but for me personally not having the need to travel means that I can be close to my family right now.

“With no racing or in some cases no testing allowed the motorsport world has become focussed on sim racing to keep seat time up. I’m excited to have this opportunity to race for Panta Fuel and The MOL Group in the ARG eSport Cup.

“Over the last couple of years I’ve driven in the TCR Europe Championship and the British Touring Car Championship so I know most of the names I’ll be on the grid with. Some of these guys are at international level in TCR cars and open wheelers so I imagine them to be just as good in the sim.

“Like Australia, Panta Fuel is the supplier for WTCR and most other TCR series in Europe so we all know them well. If I can get a few results for the team, then we all win.”

The opening round of the ARG eSport Cup will be held at Mount Panorama on April 2 from 20:00 AEDT, with Speedcafe.com to carry a live stream of the event.

Drivers confirmed (to date)

Aaron Cameron
Andrew Waite
Ash Sutton
Barton Mawer
Brayden Willmington
Brett Holdsworth
Chelsea Angelo
Declan Fraser
Dylan O’Keeffe
George Miedecke
Jack Milligan
James Golding
James Moffat
Jason Bargwanna/Ben Bargwanna
Jay Hanson
John Martin
Jono Beikoff
Jordan Cox
Liam McAdam
Michael Clemente
Nathan Herne
Nathan Morcom
Niels Langeveld
Rhys Gould
Ricky Capo
Rowan Shephard
Sam Stratten
Stan van Oord
Steven Johnson/Jett Johnson
Thomas Randle
Tim Brook
Tim Dossett
Tim Macrow
Will Brown

More International News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com