VIDEO: Jack Brabham – The drivers

Speedcafe.com is celebrating Brabham Week, presented by Pirtek, by highlighting an original four-part video series that was recorded with Sir Jack Brabham just a couple of months before his 2014 passing.

One of Australia’s most respected motorsport and automotive journalists, Gordon Lomas, sat down with Sir Jack at this Gold Coast home for an in-depth chat on all aspects of his career.

In this second episode Sir Jack talks about his Kiwi team-mate Denny Hulme beating him to the 1967 world championship in a Brabham and his lifelong friendship with Stirling Moss.

He also talks about how fierce rivals became good friends away from the track and the talents of Scotsman Jim Clark, who he rated as one of the best.

Tomorrow this series continues with Sir Jack recounting the time he was announced to drive Donald Campbell’s Bluebird, but it was all a smokescreen.