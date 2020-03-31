LATEST

More drivers confirmed for ARG eSport Cup > View

Supercars announces naming rights for All Stars Eseries > View

Triple Eight develops open-source ventilator prototype > View

VIDEO: Heimgartner reveals high tech simulator for All Stars Eseries > View

VIDEO: Sir Jack Brabham - The early years > View

ARG working with teams to remain race ready > View

Formula Ford inks deal with Castrol for 2020 season > View

POLL: Should Supercars shift to two-day events permanently? > View

GALLERY: Sir Jack Brabham: the early years > View

ON THIS DAY: March 30 > View

Supercars confirms global broadcast details for All Stars Eseries > View

Supercars investigating TV-only event viability > View

Home » Supercars » Supercars announces naming rights for All Stars Eseries

Supercars announces naming rights for All Stars Eseries

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 31st March, 2020 - 7:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

A virtual Ford Mustang Supercar

Supercars has announced official fuel supplier BP has expanded its sponsorship to the online-based All Stars Eseries.

Set to kick off on April 8, the 10-round Eseries will feature all 25 current competitors from the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

The opening round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will see drivers race from the comfort of their homes, representing their respective real-world teams.

The inaugural event will consist of drivers racing either a virtual Holden Commodore or Ford Mustang, the field expected to run their real life liveries.

“After partnering with Supercars as our official fuel supplier this year we are excited to now extend our successful collaboration with BP further into the esports world,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

Adam Arnold, General Manager of Marketing & Innovation, BP Australia added, “This Eseries, featuring Championship drivers is a great offering for Supercars fans to still connect with drivers and teams, whilst still respecting all the very important social distancing measures that have been put in place to keep us all safe.

“We are proud to add to our significant partnership with Supercars, to help bring some
entertainment and positivity to everyone during this time.”

Earlier this week Supercars confirmed broadcast details for the Eseries, which will be shown in Australia, New Zealand and internationally.

The first round will see drivers race at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit and Autodromo Monza Nazionale.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com