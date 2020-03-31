LATEST

ON THIS DAY: March 31

Tuesday 31st March, 2020 - 12:00pm

As the motorsport world pauses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade.

These are some of the stories which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Flood waters around Yatala provided a logistical challenge for Supercars teams as transporters were required to be in Melbourne to meet the boat transfer to Launceston, Tasmania on a strict deadline in 2017.

The floods were an after effect of the devastating Cyclone Debbie.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, March 31.

2017: Flood waters provide Tassie travel hurdle for DJRTP

DJR Team Penske remains confident its travel plans for the Tyrepower Tasmania Super Sprint will be unaffected despite floods hitting the area around their Queensland workshop.

2016: Modern Formula 5000 category launched

Moves are underway to establish a modern version of Formula 5000 in Australia and New Zealand.

2014: V8 Supercars moves on engine parity

V8 Supercars provided its teams with a firm engine performance benchmark figure following further evaluation of the category’s power parity system.

2011: Johnson forced into new chassis for NZ, Perth

Steve Johnson’s #17 Jim Beam Racing Falcon was benched for two events of the V8 Supercars Championship due to the damage it sustained at Albert Park.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

