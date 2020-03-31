More drivers confirmed for ARG eSport Cup

Another three drivers have been confirmed for the carsales ARG eSport Cup which is set to begin on Thursday night.

Using the iRacing platform, the opening round will see competitors race Audi RS3 TCR cars around Mount Panorama.

Barton Mawer, Brayden Willmington, and Ricky Capo have all been confirmed for the 10-week competition, adding to the 17 drivers already announced.

The competition is open to drivers from across the Australian Racing Group’s portfolio of categories including TCR, S5000, Touring Car Masters, and Trans Am.

A total of six S5000 drivers have been confirmed as starters, with the latest trio joining James Golding, Thomas Randle, and Tim Macrow.

Each driver will carry their usual racing colours, transposed onto an Audi RS3 TCR car.

The opening round of the carsales ARG eSport Cup, to be raced on the Mount Panorama circuit, starts on March 26 at 20:00 AEDT.

Drivers confirmed (to date)