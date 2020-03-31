LATEST

More drivers confirmed for ARG eSport Cup > View

Supercars announces naming rights for All Stars Eseries > View

Triple Eight develops open-source ventilator prototype > View

VIDEO: Heimgartner reveals high tech simulator for All Stars Eseries > View

VIDEO: Sir Jack Brabham - The early years > View

ARG working with teams to remain race ready > View

Formula Ford inks deal with Castrol for 2020 season > View

POLL: Should Supercars shift to two-day events permanently? > View

GALLERY: Sir Jack Brabham: the early years > View

ON THIS DAY: March 30 > View

Supercars confirms global broadcast details for All Stars Eseries > View

Supercars investigating TV-only event viability > View

Home » eSports » More drivers confirmed for ARG eSport Cup

More drivers confirmed for ARG eSport Cup

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 31st March, 2020 - 7:09am

Share:

LinkedIn

Tim Macrow’s Audi RS3 TCR

Another three drivers have been confirmed for the carsales ARG eSport Cup which is set to begin on Thursday night.

Using the iRacing platform, the opening round will see competitors race Audi RS3 TCR cars around Mount Panorama.

Barton Mawer, Brayden Willmington, and Ricky Capo have all been confirmed for the 10-week competition, adding to the 17 drivers already announced.

The competition is open to drivers from across the Australian Racing Group’s portfolio of categories including TCR, S5000, Touring Car Masters, and Trans Am.

A total of six S5000 drivers have been confirmed as starters, with the latest trio joining James Golding, Thomas Randle, and Tim Macrow.

Each driver will carry their usual racing colours, transposed onto an Audi RS3 TCR car.

The opening round of the carsales ARG eSport Cup, to be raced on the Mount Panorama circuit, starts on March 26 at 20:00 AEDT.

Drivers confirmed (to date)

Aaron Cameron
Andrew Waite
Barton Mawer
Brayden Willmington
Brett Holdsworth
George Miedecke
Jack Milligan
James Golding
Nathan Herne
Nathan Morcom
Niels Langeveld
Rhys Gould
Ricky Capo
Rowan Shephard
Stan van Oord
Steven Johnson/Jett Johnson
Thomas Randle
Tim Dossett
Tim Macrow

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com