Marko wanted to infect Red Bull drivers with COVID-19

Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko has admitted he wanted to deliberately infect drivers with COVID-19.

The Austrian made the revelation during an interview with Austrian television network OFR.

“We have four Formula 1 drivers, and eight or 10 juniors,” Marko explained.

“The idea was to organise a camp where we could bridge this mentally and physically somewhat dead time.

“That would be the ideal time for the infection to come.

“These are all strong young men in really good health.

“That way they would be prepared whenever the action starts, and you can be ready for what will probably be a very tough championship once it starts.”

The idea met with resistance and as a result will not go ahead with Marko saying all drivers would now be focused on preparing for when the season starts.

“Max (Verstappen), for example, I think he drives more races than in a real season. He does sim racing and sometimes competes in several races per day,” Marko said.

“At the same time they all have their own physio, which they use for fitness exercises.

“That’s ideal for working out now.

“If there is a racing season with 15 to 18 races, it will be very, very tough.

“There is no possibility to improve your fitness during the season, so it’s actually ideal to use this time now.”