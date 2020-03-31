LATEST

GALLERY: Brabham 1959-1966

Tuesday 31st March, 2020 - 1:00pm

As part of Speedcafe.com’s Brabham Week, presented by Pirtek, we have worked with the Brabham family to develop a daily gallery.

Our second gallery looks at one of the most successful eras in the history of Formula 1, when Sir Jack Brabham won the 1959, 1960 and 1966 world championships.

He achieved the final title in a car designed and built by his own team – an achievement never achieved before or since.

While his focus was on F1, Brabham was involved in a host of other forms or racing including F2, sportcars, the Tasman Series and even Saloon cars in the UK.

The galley includes shots from his first grand prix victory in Monaco in 1959, his original Brabham team bus, a race against Jim Clark in a Mustang, a party at home with Dan Gurney and shot in top hat and tails on his way to receiving an OBE in 1966 – the same year he was named Australian of the Year.

Each day this week Speedcafe.com fans will also have the chance to win a rare commemorative Brabham coin which was minted in 2017.

Images courtesy of the Brabham family

1959 - Ready for start
1959 - British GP Flag
1959 - Dyno
1959 - GB GP trophy
1959 - Go Kart
1959 - Jack at track
1959 - Monte Carlo
1959 - Pushing
1959 - Sebring finish line
1959 - Suit and tie 3
1960 - British GP Silverstone 3
1960 - gallery_image_main_133_11
1960 Cooper
1960 - Moss Hill Ireland
1960 - Spa 3
1961 - OBE
1962 - 1st Brabham
1965 - Dan Gurney
1965 - F2 Pits
1965 - Honda F2 engine
1965 - In Cockpit
1965 - madgwick cnr goodwood Jack and Jim Clark
1965 - Peter ustanov copy 3
1966 - Brabham BT19 drwa
1966 - Brands hairpin
1966 - Brands victory lap
1966 - Fangio
1966 - french gp pres colour2
1966 - Lukey Mufflers Sticker
1966 - Repco Brabham Sticker
1966 - Repco Brabham
1966 - Sitting on tyre
1966 - The Bus
1966 - the winning team
1966 - with prince charles british grand prix 2
Workshop

