Erebus begins medical equipment distribution, reveals new design

Erebus Motorsport has begun distribution of its e-aerosol boxes with support from Tim Blanchard’s Team CoolDrive, also revealing a new flat-pack variant.

The collaborative effort with Supercars Medical Delegate Dr Carl Le has resulted in 20 of the Perspex boxes now ready to be sent out.

The e-aerosol box is designed to protect health care workers from patients infected by coronavirus.

Blanchard, a former full-time competitor in Supercars, has come on-board to support the efforts of Erebus Motorsport by distributing the medical equipment.

“CoolDrive is an automotive parts distribution business with a network all around Australia so we offered to help,” said Blanchard.

“We are starting today. Barry is dropping them off to the main depot and the first lot are going out today to Hobart, Adelaide and Ballarat for doctors to sample.

“We will continue to send them out, starting at the main office in Melbourne then we’ll shift to our 30 branches and we’ll use our 70 vans to distribute from there.

“We’re an Australian family business and we wanted to do something to help Australians and help another Aussie business get this done.

“Working together, helping each other out, is what it’s all about.”

Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan said the initiative will hopefully help hospitals be prepared during the ongoing pandemic.

“We want to make sure we are in a better position than overseas, so we are doing all we can to ensure we are ready if and when the worst hits,” said Ryan

“I sent out an email to Supercars and all its team owners last week and we really appreciate the response of people wanting to jump on board and help where they can.”

Erebus Motorsport confirmed details of a make-shift flat pack prototype that can be used for transportation of patients.

“Space is a premium in these situations and beds are smaller than what they are in the hospitals,” said Ryan.

“So we had to make something that would suit their needs and their space restrictions. We now want to get this out to those who need it for trial and feedback.”

The team has also confirmed its final prototype of the e-mask has also been completed and is in a trial phase.