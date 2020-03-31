Brown commits to ARG eSport Cup

Last year’s carsales TCR Australia Series winner Will Brown has committed to Australian Racing Group’s eSport Cup starting on Thursday evening.

The HMO Customer Racing driver is one of a raft of TCR Australia drivers set to compete in the competition, which is open to TCR Australia, S5000 Championship, Touring Car Masters, Trans Am, and V8 Touring Cars competitors.

Brown will spearhead a three-car entry for HMO Customer Racing, with Nathan Morcom having already been confirmed in the competution.

The outfit’s media and partnership manager, Sam Stratten, rounds out the trio of entries from the squad.

The 10-week online series comes as motorsport globally looks to fill the void left by the postponement of events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

For Brown, it promises a new experience, with little simulator experience under his belt.

“I’m going to be a novice, so it is very raw for me, but I’m keen to try my best,” said Brown.

“I’m waiting for some parts to come via post. I had some minor dramas with my set-up, but I’ve had people from all over help me out. I’m getting it sorted and I’ll be ready to go.

“I haven’t done a lot with iRacing, but this is the thing that we need to do while we can’t race.

“It will be different, we’re probably going to suck, but it should be fun.

“Hopefully the damage is off so I can damage a few people, but we’ll wait and see.”

Competitors in the opening round will race an Audi RS3 TCR at Mount Panorama, the event set to get underway on 20:00 AEDT on April 2.

Drivers confirmed (to date)