WIN: Commemorative Sir Jack Brabham coin

Three years ago the Royal Australian Mint honoured Sir Jack Brabham’s contribution to Australian sport with the release of a special commemorative coin.

Brabham not only won three Formula 1 world championships in 1959, 1960 and 1966 he managed the final one in a car of his own construction – the only driver to ever achieve such a feat.

Speedcafe.com purchased several of the coins and we are giving our readers the opportunity to win one every day this week as part of our tribute to Brabham and his family.

Brabham passed way on May 19, 2014, and would have turned 94 this Thursday, April 2.

The special 50 cent coin that depicts a portrait of Sir Jack alongside the Brabham BT19 Formula 1 car, which he drove to the 1966 title, on a green and gold race track.

There was a strictly limited mintage of just 30,000 and they were sold out.

The coins are legal tender, but have not been circulated and come in a protective plastic sleeve mounted on as part of a cardboard display measuring 17cm x 10cm.

Brabham’s youngest son David was delighted to see his father honored in such a way when the coin was released to the public and happy that seven Speedcafe.com readers will have the chance to win one of the coins in the Brabham Week celebrations.

“To have our father recognised through a commemorative coin was really special and very important in carrying the Brabham legacy,” said David.

“The coin encourages us all to share the Brabham legacy and recognise what is possible if you put your heart, soul and mind into it just like Jack, a pioneer of his time.

“It is terrific that Speedcafe.com put a few of the coins aside and now several readers will have a chance to win their own little piece of history.”

