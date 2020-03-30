VIDEO: Sir Jack Brabham – The early years

As part of Speedcafe.com’s Brabham Week, presented by Pirtek, we will be highlighting an original four-part video series that was recorded with Sir Jack Brabham just a couple of months before his passing in 2014.

Speedcafe.com’s editor at the time and one of Australia’s most respected motorsport and automotive journalists, Gordon Lomas, sat down with Sir Jack at this Gold Coast home for an in-depth chat on all aspects of his career.

It was one of the most thorough interviews of Brabham’s life and formed the basis of much of the international media coverage when he passed away on May 14 of that year.

In this first episode titled “The Early Years” Sir Jack talks about his years in Grand Prix Racing, his relationship with legendary Kiwi Bruce McLaren and the biggest influence on his career, John Cooper.

It also looks at his invitation to drive with the “Kangaroo Stable”. An Australia outfit that consisted of David McKay, Tony Gaze, Les Cosh and Dick Cobden.

The team campaigned an Aston Martin, but the program was reduced dramatically after the big accident at Le Mans in 1955 which killed driver Pierre Bouillin (who raced under the name Pierre Levegh), 85 spectators and injured another 180.

Tomorrow the series continues with a look at Sir Jack’s bond with the legendary Stirling Moss and his former Kiwi team-mate and 1967 world champion, Denny Hulme.

