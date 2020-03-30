LATEST

Supercars confirms global broadcast details for All Stars Eseries > View

Supercars investigating TV-only event viability > View

WIN: Commemorative Sir Jack Brabham coin > View

Welcome to Brabham Week presented by Pirtek > View

Seamer ‘lifts the hood’ in first Supercars Fan Council meeting > View

VIDEO: Vettel answers fan questions > View

CAFE CHAT: How Jack Doohan is preparing for 2020 > View

Where are they now? Bob Holden > View

Erebus manufacturing medical gear in fight against COVID-19 > View

ON THIS DAY: March 29 > View

Binotto eyes two-day Formula 1 race meetings > View

Power podiums, McLaughlin fourth in IndyCar iRacing Challenge > View

Home » Supercars » Supercars confirms global broadcast details for All Stars Eseries

Supercars confirms global broadcast details for All Stars Eseries

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 30th March, 2020 - 11:30am

Share:

LinkedIn

Shane van Gisbergen

Supercars has announced television details for its new All Stars Eseries which will be broadcast internationally as well as in Australia and New Zealand.

Fans in Australia will be able to watch the iRacing-based competition via Fox Sports 506 and online through Kayo and free-to-air platform TEN Play.

Kayo and TEN Play will have every race available on demand.

Across the ditch in New Zealand, Kiwi fans will be able to watch Shane van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, Fabian Coulthard, Andre Heimgartner and Chris Pither via Sky Sports.

Internationally, the races will be broadcast via the Supercars Twitch channel and Facebook. Supercars teams will also host the stream via their respective Facebook pages.

The 10-week Eseries begins on April 8 comprising a two-hour show starting at 19:00 AEDT.

Nathan Prendergast, Supercars’ General Manager Television and Content, expects the teams will race with the same liveries as their real-world race cars.

However, Speedcafe.com understands some teams are investigating running alternative liveries after the first round.

“This series is about giving fans an opportunity to cheer for their favourite drivers from anywhere in the world,” said Prendergast.

“Drivers have really embraced the opportunity to continue racing via this All Star Series and we expect tough and exciting competition across the board.

“To bring fans more insights, we will have drivers chatting mid-race and interacting with the broadcast, like the Supercars Championship.

“We’ll be using webcams throughout the series, so fans watching at home can see their drivers mid-race.

“Our broadcast partners have embraced this competition and we’re thrilled they will be showcasing it live across their channels.”

The first round in the Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit and Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com