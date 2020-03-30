LATEST

ON THIS DAY: March 30

Monday 30th March, 2020 - 12:00pm

As the motorsport world pauses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade.

These are some of the stories which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2010, then Holden Motorsport Manager Simon McNamara urged Supercars to contain costs as new manufacturers joined the sport.

The day after the Car of the Future project launch both Holden and Ford spoke to Speedcafe outlining their excitement for the direction of the category. However, McNamara warned that costs to remain competitive as other marques raised the bar could significantly increase and he was concerned.

“We’ll need to spend more money to go faster, because this is car racing – money makes faster cars. It’s a simple equation,” he said at the time.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, March 30.

V8 Supercars during the Car of the Future announcement at the Crown Casino, Melbourne, Australia,Monday, March 29, 2010.

2010: Racing bosses mixed views on Future V8s

Holden and Ford’s racing bosses have expressed a mixed reaction to V8 Supercars’ Car of the Future project that was launched yesterday.

2018:Cooper escapes fiery Mosler at Bathurst

Hayden Cooper has escaped a fire in the Mosler MT900 he’s sharing with Graham Lusty in the Production Sports support race at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

2017: Lakeside closed due to Cyclone Debbie flooding

Lakeside Raceway has been closed for the day after cyclonic conditions caused localised flooding at the Queensland circuit.

2016: Quinn continues to rebuff V8 interest in Aus GT

Australian GT boss Tony Quinn has reiterated that he has no desire to sell the championship amid continual moves from V8 Supercars.

2015: Problems identified at DJR Team Penske

A tough slog for Scott Pye at Symmons Plains has confirmed to DJR Team Penske that its technical package was to blame for Marcos Ambrose’s poor form earlier this season.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

