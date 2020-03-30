LATEST

GALLERY: Sir Jack Brabham: the early years

Monday 30th March, 2020 - 1:00pm

As part of Soeedcafe.com’s Brabham Week, presented by Pirtek, we have worked with the Brabham family to develop a daily gallery.

These galleries will tell a story about different periods of Sir Jack Brabham’s life or members of the Brabham family.

The first of these is titled The Early Years and is a pictorial look at Sir Jack’s entry into the world of motorsport through speedway tracks in Sydney in the 1940s and his time in the air force.

It also looks at his move to the UK to chase his F1 dream and some items that were a part of that including his first ever international driver’s licence.

There are many rare images from the family collection including shots of Sir Jack with Juan Manuelle Fangio, actor Peter Ustenov, racing Jim Clark in a Mustang, early speedway and family shots and even a meeting with Miss World.

Each day this week Speedcafe.com fans will also have the chance to win a rare commemorative Brabham coin which was minted in 2017.

Images courtesy of the Brabham family

1948 - Mt druit with cooper bristol
1946 - Midget team
1947 - Brabhamhead
1947 - BrabhamPayne
1947 - jack in speedway car
1947 - Speedway trophy
1948 - Cooper Bristol 24
1950 - Speedway Flyer
1952 - Redex Special c
1953 - Head shot
1954 - BATHURST EASTER JB-RC.STAN JONES
1955 - Aintree
1955 - Drivers lic
1955 - Huntched over
1955 - Le Mans
1956 - albert park bobtail cooper
1956 - Cooper workshop
1956 - Monaco door
1956 - Sportscar
1956 - with john cooper_edited-1
1957 - Goodwood
1957 - Monaco 14
1958 - Aston
1958 - Moss trophy
1958 - on grid
1958 - to the circuit
1958 Miss World
in airforce uniform 2 1944

