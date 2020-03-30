LATEST

Formula Ford inks deal with Castrol for 2020 season

Mat Coch

By

Monday 30th March, 2020 - 2:30pm

Formula Ford has signed a deal with Castrol

The Formula Ford Association has inked a new partnership with Castrol for the 2020 Australian Formula Ford Championship.

Confirmation of the new deal comes during an uncertain period for motorsport which has been put on pause during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are delighted to have Castrol’s support for the AFFC in 2020, their product is the highest standard and the Castrol brand has a long and proud history with motorsport both here and overseas and is now throwing its support behind one of the most important driver development categories in Australia,” said Category Manager Phil Marrinon.

“The Castrol brand is world-famous for motorsport involvement and their support of Australian Formula Ford is a real bonus.

“This is great news for Australian motorsport at a difficult and uncertain time for our country.”

Round 1 of the 2020 Australian Formula Ford Championship was scheduled for this weekend at Winton Motor Raceway, but has been cancelled due to the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Category officials remain hopeful that the Championship will commence with Round 2 at Phillip Island on May 16-18.

