ON THIS DAY: March 29

Sunday 29th March, 2020 - 12:04pm

As the motorsport world pauses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade.

These are some of the stories which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2014 Craig Lowndes was disqualified from qualifying at Symmons Plains for a technical infringement.

The Triple Eight team had placed tape over access holes in the driver’s and passenger’s side windows.

It was decided by the Category Technical Manager that the tape had produced an aerodynamic benefit and so Lowndes was stripped of his second place in qualifying.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, March 29.

2014: Stickers trigger Lowndes disqualification

Craig Lowndes was disqualified from Race 5 qualifying at Symmons Plains due to a technical infringement.

2017: Course car at centre of AGP crowd invasion probe

The early release of a course car triggered a crowd invasion at the end of the Australian Grand Prix, an official investigation revealed.

2016: Steve Hallam set to leave Tekno Autosports

Steve Hallam is set to leave his team manager position at V8 Supercars outfit Tekno Autosports.

2012: FPR boss urges eager Reynolds to “keep calm”

Ford Performance Racing’s team principal Tim Edwards urged hungry new driver David Reynolds to “keep calm” as he aimed to catch his fast team-mates Mark Winterbottom and Will Davison.

2011: Van Giz: The 2011 V8 silly season kingpin

Shane van Gisbergen looked set to be the king pin in the 2011 V8 Supercars driver silly season.

