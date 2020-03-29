LIVE STREAM: IndyCar iRacing Challenge

Catch Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power and a star-studded cast of drivers live in the inaugural IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Watkins Glen.
Alternatively, if you want to watch all the action from Scott McLaughlin’s point of view, watch his stream below. Racing gets underway at 7:00 AEDT.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]