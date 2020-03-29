LATEST

Home » Live Streams » LIVE STREAM: IndyCar iRacing Challenge

LIVE STREAM: IndyCar iRacing Challenge

By

Sunday 29th March, 2020 - 6:30am

Catch Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power and a star-studded cast of drivers live in the inaugural IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Watkins Glen.

Alternatively, if you want to watch all the action from Scott McLaughlin’s point of view, watch his stream below. Racing gets underway at 7:00 AEDT.

Watch live video from ScottMcLaughlin93 on www.twitch.tv

