LATEST

McLaughlin joins all-star field for virtual IndyCar debut > View

Willowbank Raceway postpones Winternationals > View

VIDEO: Campbell features in new Porsche documentary > View

Formula 1 teams unite to manufacture ventilators > View

Australian circuits temporarily close due to coronavirus > View

Erebus boss confirms Courtney wild card discussions > View

VIDEO: Behind the scenes with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris > View

Doohan opens up on 'cut throat' Red Bull programme > View

Motorsport Quiz - last decade of Supercars round > View

Historic Leyburn Sprints to go on as planned > View

ON THIS DAY: March 27 > View

VIDEO: Percat does SwimRun with Heath Meldrum > View

Home » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Campbell features in new Porsche documentary

VIDEO: Campbell features in new Porsche documentary

By

Saturday 28th March, 2020 - 8:10am

Share:

LinkedIn

Porsche works driver Matt Campbell features in a newly released 90-minute documentary going behind the scenes in last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans and Nürburgring 24.

More International News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com