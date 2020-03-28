Supercars season could run into 2021

This season’s Virgin Australia Supercars Championship could leak into 2021 as a result of coronavirus-induced delays according to category CEO Sean Seamer.

As the ongoing pandemic curtails sporting codes globally, Supercars is searching for ways to get its championship completed.

Seamer has affirmed his position that a full 14-round championship will take place. Already it has had to postpone three events in Tasmania, Auckland and Perth and will look to add another event in the wake of the Melbourne 400 cancellation.

Whether the championship can get restarted as is currently planned in June remains unclear. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, several circuits across Australia have shut down until further notice.

As the situation evolves, Seamer said there is the possibility the championship could run through to early 2021.

“We’ll continue to discuss it with the teams, but right now if we have to go deep into summer or even early into next year then we are prepared to do that at this point in time,” Seamer told the Herald Sun.

“Things are changing very frequently. But we have got a plan, the teams are all aligned. Now it’s just a matter of working through different scenarios and seeing how soon we can get back out there.”

Previously Seamer has previously indicated television-only events weren’t a possibility due to a Government-imposed restriction of 500 people on mass gatherings and the suspension of all non-essential mass gatherings.

The category boss has this week said they will evaluate whether television-only events are a feasible option to ensure the championship takes place.

However, that depends on whether States and Territories relax restrictions, which, as it currently stands, means individuals have to self isolate for 14 days.

“We are committed to getting back out there and even if that means having to do some TV only rounds at the start,” he added.

“We are working through discussions with all of our partners at the tracks and discussions options with them.

“But again a lot of this could potentially come down to which states have which borders open at which time.

“Really that’s the critical piece of information that we are waiting on.”

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is currently slated to return on June 5-7 with the Winton Super400.