As the motorsport world pauses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade.

These are some of the stories which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2015 tempers flared at Symmons Plains Raceway after opening lap contact between Will Davison and James Courtney.

Davison was hit from behind at the hairpin while running third, he was relegated to the rear of the field and eventually recovered to 17th. Courtney maintained that the contact was the concertina effect in play as Chaz Mostert had connected with the year of his car as well.

When speaking to TV after the race Davison remarked, “It was a complete stuff up. He’s telling me to have a cry and that I’ll be right. The arrogance of the bloke is just pathetic. I feel sorry for him.”

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, March 28.

2015: Davison slams ‘arrogant, pathetic’ Courtney

Will Davison launched a tirade of abuse at V8 Supercars Championship leader James Courtney after a clash in the opening heat at Symmons Plains.

2018: Dane hits back at Walkinshaw Andretti United claims

Triple Eight boss Roland Dane responded to claims from Walkinshaw Andretti United co-owner Zak Brown that suggested the factory Holden team had an unfair advantage over customer operations.

2012: Greg Murphy ruled out of Symmons Plains

Greg Murphy was been ruled out of the Tasmania Challenge at Symmons Plains Raceway

2011: Kelly protests AGP Lowndes crash verdict

Rick Kelly appealed against the decision to take no action against Craig Lowndes regarding their incident in the crash-interrupted Race 3 at Albert Park.

2010: Jamie Whincup set for more F1 seat time

Dual V8 Supercars Champion Jamie Whincup made a major impression on the McLaren Mercedes Formula One team and was a good chance of being invited back for a ‘proper’ test at some point.

