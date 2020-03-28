LATEST

McLaughlin joins all-star field for virtual IndyCar debut

Simon Chapman

By

Saturday 28th March, 2020 - 8:59am

McLaughlin’s virtual IndyCar pic: Team Penske eSports Twitter

While his real-world debut may be on hold, Scott McLaughlin will get his first taste of NTT IndyCar Series action this weekend in the virtual world.

The two-time Virgin Australia Supercars Championship title winner will be part of a star-studded field of 26 drivers set to contest the inaugural IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

The opening event will see current IndyCar Series drivers and a few wild card entries race on a virtual Watkins Glen International.

McLaughlin will join team-mates Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud in a four-car effort by Team Penske.

The Kiwi will carry an adapted Shell V-Power Racing Team colour scheme on his Dallara IR-18, which has recently been updated to feature the new Aeroscreen.

Other high-profile entries include ex-Formula 1 drivers Sebastien Bourdais, Marcus Ericsson, Alexander Rossi and Scott Speed. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will also race.

The online event will run for approximately 90 minutes and will take place at 06:00 AEDT on Sunday.

This weekend’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge is the first of six events to run through to May 2.

The race will be live-streamed for free via YouTube. McLaughlin will also stream the race via his Twitch channel.

