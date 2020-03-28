Lloyds Auctions working to deliver free sanitisation products

Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner Lloyds Auctions is working around the clock to provide free sanitisation products to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees from all sections of the business are helping prepare a range of complementary products including surface disinfectant, medical masks and hand sanitiser which will be shipped Australia wide for free.

In recent days, one of the company’s executive offices has been converted to a staffed-production line after bulk hand sanitiser was matched with much-sort after plastic bottles which have been in short supply internationally.

Lloyds Chief Operating Officer Lee Hames said the distribution of the free sanitisation products was simply the ‘right thing to do’ for their company which has a strong ‘people first’ mantra.

“We are simply doing everything we can, to help whoever we can during this challenging time,” said Hames.

“This is a health decision, not a financial one and is purely the right thing to do for our customers and the community.

“We have already received thousands of enquiries and are packing orders around the clock.

“You can understand why these overwhelming enquiries are pouring in as most people are unable to access these products at their local supermarket or pharmacy.

“Many people are confined to their homes due to personal or health reasons and we are delivering straight to their door.”

Lloyds has made the decision to keep everybody employed as long as they can despite the current tough environment.

“It’s time that the World lives the mantra of ‘people first’ and as a company that’s been our ethos since day one,” said Hames.

“It’s time for us as a company to stand up and lead the way.

“With such a passionate team dedicated to helping others, I can tell you right now that I will reuse tea bags, take every second light bulb out and sell my own shoes before I let any of our team members go.

“We encourage people in the community to reach out for anything that they may need, even if it’s for a chat. We will try and help you, no one should feel alone and we must look after each other to get through this difficult time and put people first.”

Speedcafe.com founder, Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray applauded the incredible community spirit being shown by Lloyds Auctions.

“We saw Lloyds’ commitment to the community during the recent bushfire crisis and they have again stepped and shown enormous leadership in what are unprecedented times for everyone,” said Murray.

“They have tremendous empathy for everyone in the motorsport community and I am sure there will be many race fans and many in the racing industry who will take them up on their unwavering generosity.

“We are certainly proud to have Lloyds Auctions as a valued and loyal Platinum Partner and happy to spread the word about their community spirit.”

Anyone in need of basic sanitisation products or assistance can visit www.lloydsauctions.com.au, email them at [email protected], or call 1800 456 588.