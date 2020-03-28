Formula 1 teams unite to manufacture ventilators

Seven UK-based Formula 1 teams have united to form ‘Project Pitlane’ in an effort to assist the Government in manufacturing medical equipment.

Red Bull Racing, Racing Point, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, Renault and Williams as well as their respective technology divisions are part of the new initiative.

The teams will manufacture and deliver respiratory medical devices to help patients affected by COVID-19, including ventilators and parts.

“Following decisions taken this week by the UK Government, Project Pitlane is focussed on three workstreams,” a statement from Formula 1 read.

“These workstreams vary in scope from reverse engineering existing medical devices, to support in scaling the production of existing ventilator designs as part of the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium, to the rapid design and prototype manufacture of a new device for certification and subsequent production.”

“In each instance, Project Pitlane will pool the resources and capabilities of its member teams to greatest effect, focusing on the core skills of the F1 industry: rapid design, prototype manufacture, test and skilled assembly.

“F1’s unique ability to rapidly respond to engineering and technological challenges allows the group to add value to the wider engineering industry’s response.

“The focus of Project Pitlane will now be on coordinating and answering the clear challenges that have been set.

“The seven teams remain ready to support in other areas requiring rapid, innovative technology responses to the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Formula 1 season has been temporarily put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It is currently slated to return on June 12-14 for the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.