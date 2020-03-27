As the motorsport world pauses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade.

These are some of the stories which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Today, opinions were divided over the 2018 Albert Park Supercars race that finished in dark and gloomy conditions.

The scheduling of the Saturday race, compounded by a red flag in the Formula 1 qualifying session, saw the event run into fading light with a late heavy rain shower.

Garth Tander, who ran into trouble in the pitlane, stated that it was too dark while Triple Eight boss Roland Dane believed that it was right on the edge of being acceptable.

Scott Pye emerged victorious in the deteriorating conditions.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, March 27.

2018: Questions raised after gloomy finish to Race 5 thriller

Questions were raised regarding the scheduling of Supercars twilight races following the poor visibility on offer to drivers in Race 5 at the Coates Hire Supercars Melbourne 400.

2016: Mostert/Morcom win Bathurst 6 Hour

Chaz Mostert and Nathan Morcom took a commanding victory in the inaugural Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour at Mount Panorama.

2015: Ambrose breaks silence on V8 sabbatical

Marcos Ambrose broke his public silence on the shock decision to step down from full-time driving at DJR Team Penske ahead of his home event at Symmons Plains.

2012: Tekno confident of finding sponsor post-Tasmania

Sponsorless V8 Supercars team Tekno Autosports remains upbeat about securing major backing, even though the two-car outfit is almost certain to compete in Tasmania in two white cars.

2010: For sale sign up at Oran Park Raceway

Hundreds of Sydneysiders have been camping out at the legendary Oran Park south-west of Sydney, massive queues of people have been lining up for the release of house and land packages on the former car racing venue.

