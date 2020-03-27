LATEST

Motorsport Quiz – last decade of Supercars round

Motorsport Quiz – last decade of Supercars round

By

Friday 27th March, 2020 - 2:00pm

A new Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz round on Speedcafe.com is now live!

What do you remember from the last ten years of Supercars racing? Test yourself in the new Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz.

CLICK HERE to take the Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz challenge.

