MotoGP season delayed as GP of Spain postponed

The start of the 2020 MotoGP season has been pushed back further following confirmation the Grand Prix of Spain has been postponed.

Officials released a short statement confirming the May 1-3 event would not go ahead as planned and would be moved to a yet to be determined date.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the Red Bull Gran Premio de España, which was set to be held at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto from the 1st to the 3rd of May,” the statement read.

“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the event to be rescheduled.

“As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, a new date for the Spanish GP cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the event.

“A revised calendar will be published as soon as available.”

The Grand Prix of Spain is the fifth MotoGP event to be impacted by the coronavirus with the Grand Prix of France, set to be held at the Le Mans Bugatti circuit on May 17, now poised to be the season opener.