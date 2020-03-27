LATEST

Historic Leyburn Sprints to go on as planned

Mat Coch

Friday 27th March, 2020 - 1:05pm

Organisers of the Historic Leyburn Sprints have confirmed their intention to press on with the event despite the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is set to take place over the August 22-23 weekend with the community-based organising committee electing to carry on with preparations.

“The event is still five months away and we have all our fingers crossed that we will be able to go ahead,” said Tricia Chant, Sprints President.

“But there’s a lot of work to do and we need to tackle it now, regardless of COVID-19.

“If we’re forced by the virus pandemic to miss the August 22-23 weekend, we do also have some contingency plans in place which may include delaying the event for a couple of months.

“Meanwhile, we’re urging all our potential competitors to use any enforced time at home to get their cars well and truly ready for what will be an especially welcome return of historic and classic motorsport.”

Expressions of interest for entries are set to open next month for what will be the 25th anniversary event.

A host of special events are planned to commemorate the occasion, which also celebrates the 1949 Australian Grand Prix.

