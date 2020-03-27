Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed until ‘late summer’

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will not go ahead as originally planned with a late summer date now looking likely.

Following advice from the UK Government, the Duke of Richmond & Gordon advised that a new date would be found for the event later in the year.

It comes as another in a long list of events either cancelled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus which has seen the motorsport world all but grind to a halt.

“Following all that’s happened in the last few weeks and the advice we have received from the UK Government, we have decided to postpone the Festival to later in the year,” the Duke wrote.

“We obviously want to be sure of choosing the best possible date; this will require some careful consideration and as soon as we have that we will let you know.

“Most likely it will happen late summer, early autumn, and, of course, tickets and hospitality bookings will remain valid for the new date.

“We will continue to review plans for the Goodwood Revival, in the hope that the event will go ahead as planned on September 11-13th, as well as the rescheduled of the 78th Members’ Meeting.

“These are dramatic and unbelievable times but they will pass and we are already trying to think about just how exciting it’s going to be to welcome you all back to Goodwood for what perhaps might be the ‘Greatest Event Ever’.”

The Festival of Speed is a hillclimb event which sees a range of cars, both historic and modern, race up a nearly two kilometre track.

The 2020 Goodwood Festival of Speed was set to run from July 9-12.