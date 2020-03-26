Walkinshaw to Supercars fans: ‘Give Eseries a chance’

Ryan Walkinshaw has put his weight behind the new Supercars All Stars Eseries urging fans to ‘give it a chance’ while real-world racing is put on hold.

The team will field experienced Supercars driver Chaz Mostert and newcomer Bryce Fullwood in the Eseries, which starts on April 8.

The competition will see all 25 current Supercars drivers race against each other for the first time using online-based platform iRacing from the comfort of their homes.

Walkinshaw said the Eseries might not be for everyone but hoped it would engage with fans.

“I understand there will still be a few people who aren’t fully sold on Esports, but all I can say to them is tune in and give it a chance,” said Walkinshaw.

“I think you’ll be surprised at the quality of the product and how much you enjoy it. It’s different, yes, but it’s still great to watch.”

With the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship nearly three months away from its planned recommencement, Walkinshaw believes the Eseries is the next best option.

“To have the ability to compete on a platform, which is as close to the real thing as it gets, is a privileged position we find ourselves in as a sport,” said Walkinshaw.

“Through the Eseries, we’ve got an incredible opportunity to continue to compete and entertain, on an authentic, relevant platform, in a way that’s accessible to the public.

“You’ll still see Chaz in the Mobil Appliances Online No. 25, Bryce will still be in the Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing No. 2, battling it out with the same names and faces we saw in Adelaide.

“It’s a great way to stay visible, give the fans something to watch, and importantly, continue to help our fantastic partner group. “

“We’ve seen how well the Supercars Eseries did last year, the new audience it allowed us to reach, and I’m sure that will continue in 2020.”

The Eseries is set to be broadcast via Fox Sports and its streaming service Kayo. Supercars will also broadcast the racing via its online platforms.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Walkinshaw stressed fans should heed official advice and stay home.

“We all have a role to play in this, every single one of us,” he said.

“Please listen to the advice, stay home, and look after each other. We will all get through this, together.”

The first round of the Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway on April 8 at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit and Autodromo Nazionale Monza.