As the motorsport world pauses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade.

These are some of the stories which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2010 Lewis Hamilton was caught by the Victorian Police performing a burnout while leaving Albert Park.

Having topped practice earlier, Hamilton’s antics as he was leaving the track saw the Mercedes he was driving impounded.

Hamilton was later charged by police and fined $500 for intentionally losing control of a vehicle.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, March 26.

2010: Hamilton nabbed by police for burnout

2017: Investigation underway after AGP crowd invasion

Australian Grand Prix organisers have began an investigation into how spectators were able to infiltrate the circuit on the cool down lap after today’s race.

2016: Chaz Mostert scores Bathurst 6 Hour pole

V8 Supercars star Chaz Mostert’s return to Mount Panorama netted pole position for Sunday’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

2015: CAMS seeks suspension in V8 Ute penalty appeal

CAMS CEO Eugene Arocca has declared the governing body’s quest to see V8 Ute driver Geoff Fane suspended over a crash at the Clipsal 500 Adelaide.

2016: Cost saving push reduces V8 Supercars tyre allocation

V8 Supercars has reduced the tyre allocation for seven of this year’s remaining championship events in a move estimated to save its teams a combined total of close to $600,000.

