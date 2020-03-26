NZ V8 championship adopts TA2 formula

New Zealand’s longest-running touring car category the BNT V8s Championship is set to adopt the Trans-Am formula TA2 next season.

The 2020/21 season is set to get underway later this year with the category to be known as the BNT NZV8TA2 Championship.

The Howe Racing Enterprises-built space frame chassis is fitted with Camaro, Challenger and Mustang styled bodies.

Every car is powered by a 6.2-litre LS3 V8 revving to 6,500 rpm and making 391 kW (525 hp), coupled with a four-speed G-Force gearbox.

Two brand-new TA2 cars recently arrived in New Zealand. The cars that be raced will be of identical specification to the cars seen in the TA2 Muscle Car Series in Australia.

Category organisers had hoped to demonstrate the cars at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park this weekend for what would have been the final event of the 2019/20 BNT V8s season.

However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put New Zealand into lockdown and soon put paid to those plans.

BNT NZV8TA2 Championship category manager Gary Lathrope said their interest in TA2 piqued following the proliferation of the formula in Australia.

“The cars have been a massive success in Australia and we look forward to seeing

that growth continue over on this side of the Tasman,” said Lathrope.

“At 1250kg and over 525hp there is no other car that can compare to the performance of these cars in their price range.

“This formula allows drivers to use their skill behind the wheel, not the money spent on the engine.”

A tie up with Peter Robinson of the TA2 Muscle Car Series has been established. It is hoped a Trans-Tasman competition will take place in the future.

“The BNT NZV8TA2 Championship will use as much of the Australian technical rules and regulations as they can and tailor it to the New Zealand conditions,” said Robinson.

“But the key here is that they will be the identical cars as we run in Australia, exactly the same specification and that’s something we are all really excited about.

“We have already had direct interest from New Zealand competitors wanting TA2 cars as well as through the BNT V8s Championship.

“Despite the small level of advertising we have done we already have a list of about 20 people with their hands in the air ready to buy one or more TA2 cars.”

Plans are in place to see the current Class 1 cars built to V8 SuperTourer and TLX specification still race within the series and parity adjusted.

A champion for this year’s BNT V8s season hasn’t been confirmed with the final Speed Works Events round postponed.

A calendar for the 2020/21 BNT NZV8TA2 Championship has not been announced yet.