BUCKET LIST: Porsche Museum, Germany

With the motorsport world on hold, and travel bans in place for Australia, you might be forgiven for contemplating a future escape.

Speedcafe.com has worked to develop a list of dream places, events and experiences for fans of motorsport and motoring for you to tick off your Bucket List.

Every Wednesday we’ll provide information, media and facts on some of the best ‘automotive’ themed getaway ideas from Australia, New Zealand and around the world.

PORSCHE MUSEUM: STUTTGART, GERMANY

One of the world’s most recognizable brands, Porsche has an extensive history both on and off the racetrack.

Nowhere is this better displayed than at the manufacturer’s own museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

Constructed in memory of the company’s founder, Dr Ferdinand Porsche, more than 170 different architectural concepts were poured over before settling on a final design.

Opened in 2008, the final product is a facility with 5600 square metres of exhibition space.

Inside are more than 80 different cars, representing all aspects of the company from its racing programmes to its iconic models like the 911.

There’s interactive elements in which to immerse yourself, even a sound installation branded “Porsche in the Mix” which can be used to compose a music track.

Regularly updated exhibits keep the museum fresh, meaning even if you’ve visited before, it’s worth visiting again.

