ON THIS DAY – March 25

Today in 2016 construction began at the site which is now known as The Bend Motorsport Park.

The circuit was the first new construction of a purpose built venue in Australia since Queensland Raceway opened in 1999.

The Bend hosted it’s first motorsport event in April 2018.

2016: Construction underway at SA Motorsport Park

Construction of the new state-of-the-art South Australia Motorsport Park circuit at Tailem Bend has begun

2015: Johnson: Only a fool writes off Ambrose

Dick Johnson has cast aside doubt over Marcos Ambrose’s future in V8 Supercars, declaring that only a fool would write-off the two-time champion’s career.

2014: Penske to make V8 decision after Indy 500

Team Penske expects its level of involvement in the 2015 V8 Supercars Championship to become clearer after May’s Indianapolis 500.

2013: Vettel apologises to seething Webber after team orders breach

Sebastian Vettel was left to apologise to Mark Webber after stealing the Malaysian Grand Prix victory from the Australian against the orders of the Red Bull team.

2010: Caruso clears up AGP sandbagging claims

Garry Rogers Motorsport driver Michael Caruso has cleared the air on his team’s alleged ‘sandbagging’ at last year’s Australian Grand Prix support event at Albert Park.

