As the motorsport world pauses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade.

These are some of the stories which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Today it notably the anniversary of the now infamous ‘Multi 21’ incident, when Sebastian Vettel defied Red Bull team orders and passed Mark Webber to win the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix.

It was a move that set the tone for the season, and turned the already cool relationship between the two drivers icy cold.

For Webber, it would be his final year in Formula 1 and, for Vettel, his fourth consecutive Formula 1 title.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, March 24.



2019: Holdsworth: Mustang requires driving style re-program

Lee Holdsworth says he is having to re-program his driving style to adjust to the new Tickford Racing Ford Mustang.

2018: Whincup: Passing Pye ‘would have felt bad’

Jamie Whincup says that he “would have felt bad” had he passed Scott Pye and won a dramatic weather-affected Race 5 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at Albert Park

2017: Percat unscathed after frightening AGP shunt

Nick Percat has emerged unscathed from the biggest shunt of his career after suffering a heavy impact in the opening Supercars race of the Australian Grand Prix weekend

2016: F1 star Kvyat keen for V8 Supercars test

Russian Formula 1 star Daniil Kvyat has expressed his desire to sample a V8 Supercar following team-mate Daniel Ricciardo’s laps at Sandown last week

2015: Symmons Plains an acid test for new Falcons

Prodrive’s Albert Park-conquering FG X Fords will be well and truly put to the test this weekend as the V8 Supercars Championship heads into territory dominated by the Red Bull Holdens last year

2014: POLL: Should Ambrose return to V8 Supercars?

Marcos Ambrose ditched Australia and V8 Supercars at the end of 2005 to pursue his NASCAR dream

2013: Sebastian Vettel wins bitter Red Bull battle in Malaysia

Sebastian Vettel prevailed over Mark Webber in what became a bitter battle of the fast and the furious in the Malaysian Grand Prix

2012: Johnson reunited with Tru Blu Falcon at Longford

A big crowd has turned out for the opening day of the 2012 Longford Revival Festival in Tasmania to enjoy the greatest collection of cars that has ever come to the island state

2011: van Gisbergen tops qualifying with stunning lap

Shane van Gisbergen has topped V8 Supercars qualifying at Albert Park, and will compete in tomorrow’s top 10 shootout

2010: Kellys land new major sponsor for #16

Stratco is the new title sponsor of Kelly Racing’s #16 entry for the remainder of the 2010 V8 Supercar Championship Series season

