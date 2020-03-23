Supercars announce full driver roster for All Star Eseries

The full Virgin Australia Supercars Championship field will contest the inaugural Supercars All Star Eseries starting next month.

Supercars has confirmed the series will begin on April 8 and run for “around 10 weeks” with drivers racing remotely from home.

The first round will comprise of two races at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit and Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

As expected, the iRacing simulation platform will be used with the current-model Ford Mustang and Holden ZB Commodore.

Supercars has confirmed the series will be broadcast on Fox Sports and online streaming platform Kayo as well as Supercars’ online platforms.

CEO Sean Seamer has also indicated interest from overseas broadcasters as well as free-to-air partners.

“We expect to announce further broadcasters for the Supercars All Stars Eseries in the coming weeks,” Seamer said.

“This is about entertaining content. While we expect a strong and robust competition, ultimately this is designed to keep Supercars fans entertained during the period when we can’t race on the track.

“Fans watching from home will be able to hear the drivers during races, while a number of webcams will be set-up for broadcast as well.

“We expect to run a variety of different race formats across the Series to ensure this stays fresh and entertaining. Expect traditional two-race formats in earlier rounds, however, all variety of formats including enduros, mystery rounds, night races and reverse grid races are all expected.

“We are still finalising the entire list of tracks we will race on and can confirm Round 1 will be Phillip Island and Monza.”

Drivers will compete for points in each race and a title winner will be crowned at the conclusion of the Eseries.